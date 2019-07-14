Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Kubik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Kubik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix Kubik Obituary
Felix Kubik, former CFICF newsreel cameraman for WGN T.V. for 33 years and former photographer for the Sun-Times passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2019. Felix was a World War Two veteran in the Army Air Corp, First motion picture unit under General Henry (Hap) Arnold. Felix's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his loving wife Cathy, his three children Gregory Kubik, Gerald (Mary) Kubik, Donna (Tom) O'Boyle. Grandfather to Cynthia, Brenton, Roberta, Andrew, David, Michelle, Lynn Anna, and Matthew as well as three Great-grandchildren Juniper, Shelby, and August. For more information about Felix's life story please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now