Felix Kubik, former CFICF newsreel cameraman for WGN T.V. for 33 years and former photographer for the Sun-Times passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2019. Felix was a World War Two veteran in the Army Air Corp, First motion picture unit under General Henry (Hap) Arnold. Felix's beautiful life will forever be cherished by his loving wife Cathy, his three children Gregory Kubik, Gerald (Mary) Kubik, Donna (Tom) O'Boyle. Grandfather to Cynthia, Brenton, Roberta, Andrew, David, Michelle, Lynn Anna, and Matthew as well as three Great-grandchildren Juniper, Shelby, and August. For more information about Felix's life story please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019