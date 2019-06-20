Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 W. Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Priola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Priola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Felix Priola Obituary
Felix Priola, age 90, at rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Devoney) for 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Pamela Jo (Paul) Breider and Kim Mari (Neal) Topping. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany Jo (John) Hutter, Karli Marie and Luke Anthony. Great grandfather of Logan Paul. Dear brother of the late Angeline, Joey, Marie, Anthony and Josephine. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday, June 21, 2018 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceed to St. Juliana Church, Chicago, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Il. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now