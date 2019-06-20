|
Felix Priola, age 90, at rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Devoney) for 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Pamela Jo (Paul) Breider and Kim Mari (Neal) Topping. Cherished grandfather of Tiffany Jo (John) Hutter, Karli Marie and Luke Anthony. Great grandfather of Logan Paul. Dear brother of the late Angeline, Joey, Marie, Anthony and Josephine. Fond uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Friday, June 21, 2018 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Funeral Saturday, beginning at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and then proceed to St. Juliana Church, Chicago, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Il. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019