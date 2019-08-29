|
|
Felix T. Konecki; Devoted husband of Lorraine, nee Cuthbertson; Loving father of Susan (Dr. Steven) Kaiser, Robert (Hilda), and Christopher (Colleen); Proud grandpa of Megan, Michael, Molly, Michelle, Madeline, and Caleb; Preceded in death by his siblings, Mae (Frank) Czworniak, Isabel (John) Wsol, Evelyn (John) Kafka, and Dolores (Jim) Mertl; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John Kanty Church, 7012 N. 600 E. Rolling Prairie, IN 46371; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John Kanty Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to The Courage Program, 9711 S. Kolin Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019