Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty Church
7012 N. 600 E.
Rolling Prairie, IL
Felix T. Konecki


1927 - 2019
Felix T. Konecki Obituary
Felix T. Konecki; Devoted husband of Lorraine, nee Cuthbertson; Loving father of Susan (Dr. Steven) Kaiser, Robert (Hilda), and Christopher (Colleen); Proud grandpa of Megan, Michael, Molly, Michelle, Madeline, and Caleb; Preceded in death by his siblings, Mae (Frank) Czworniak, Isabel (John) Wsol, Evelyn (John) Kafka, and Dolores (Jim) Mertl; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John Kanty Church, 7012 N. 600 E. Rolling Prairie, IN 46371; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. John Kanty Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to The Courage Program, 9711 S. Kolin Ave. Oak Lawn, IL 60453 would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
