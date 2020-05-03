Felton Robert Brown, 91, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Chicago passed away on April 30, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1929 to Frank and Dolly Brown in Dublin, GA.



Felton served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War before moving to Chicago where he began his career as a Pipefitter. He met his bride Irene Biedakiewicz of 64 years at the Conrad Hilton Hotel. They wed on April 16, 1955. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church. Felton was loved by all, never had an unkind word for anyone. His smile would light up a room.



Felton was preceded in death by his beloved wife Irene and survived by his children Donna (Tim) Gonser of Romeoville, Linda (Ron) Abramowicz of Oregon, IL, Dale (Beth) Brown of Romeoville, Darren (Michelle) Brown of Crestwood, KY, grandchildren Chris (Kayla), Danielle (Mike), Michelle (Ben), Kristen, Ashley, Emily, Natalie, Ryan, Lauren, Miranda, Liam, Nash and great-grandchildren Neva, Olivia, JD, Jeremiah, Benny, Caleb, Elijah and Austin.



Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store