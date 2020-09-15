1/1
Ferdinand J. Lotz III
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Ferdinand J. "Ferd" Lotz, III, age 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2010, former longtime resident of Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home at Spring Meadows in Naperville. He was born on July 27, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH.

Beloved husband of the late Sonia Lotz (nee Morelock), whom he married October 2, 1964 and who preceded him in death on July 8, 2008, loving father of Kathryn (Robert) Walsh of Naperville, IL, adored grandfather of Ryan and Parker Walsh, devoted son of the late Ferdinand and Hilda (nee Schrader) Lotz.

Ferd received a BBA degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati's College of Business Administration and in June 1957, Ferd received an LLB degree (later changed to a JD degree) from the University of Cincinnati's College of Law.

He was employed for many years as a tax attorney for the Internal Revenue Service, retiring from the position of District Counsel, Louisville, KY, on December 31, 1992.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A celebration of Ferd's life will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ferd may be made to: WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202, (502) 582-7706, https://www.whascrusade.org/

For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355- 0213 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
