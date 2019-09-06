Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clement Church
642 W. Deming Pl
Chicago, IL
Fern E. Asma, MD., 99, of Chicago, passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Dr. Ferdinand and Catherine Asma. Dr. Asma graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in 1946. Visitation Fri. 9/6, 4-8pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago. Funeral Mass Sat. 9/7, 10:30 am at St. Clement Church, 642 W. Deming Pl., Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Full obit and info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773)472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019
