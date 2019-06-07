|
|
Fleck, Fern, 90, of Chicago, passed away Wednesday. She was a loving wife of Alan; beloved mother of Michael (Janice) and Alison Schultz; cherished grandmother of Sarah, Jessica (Tyler) Martin, Ryne (Jessica) Schultz and Rachel Schultz. Visitation is Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave. Funeral Monday, June10, 2019 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Donations to the appreciated. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019