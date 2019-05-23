Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Malinick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Malinick

Obituary Condolences

Fern Malinick Obituary
Fern Malinick, nee Raskin. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Malinick. Loving mother of Richard (Janine) Malinick, Charles (Cathie) Malinick, Joanne (Bob) Chiappe and the late James Malinick. Cherished grandmother of Todd, Stacy, Heather, Dana, Chase and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Asher, Wyatt, and Kai. Dear sister of the late Mendel (Phyllis) Raskin. Service Friday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now