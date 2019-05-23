|
|
Fern Malinick, nee Raskin. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Malinick. Loving mother of Richard (Janine) Malinick, Charles (Cathie) Malinick, Joanne (Bob) Chiappe and the late James Malinick. Cherished grandmother of Todd, Stacy, Heather, Dana, Chase and Alexander. Great-grandmother of Asher, Wyatt, and Kai. Dear sister of the late Mendel (Phyllis) Raskin. Service Friday, 10:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hadassah Chicago North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 www.hadassah.org/cns would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019