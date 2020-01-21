|
Fern Joyce Schless, 84, beloved wife of the late Howard Schor and the late Norman Schless; loving mother of Lauren (Martin Geller) Schor-Geller, Stuart (Colleen) Schor and Gayle (David Friend) Schor-Friend; doting grandma of Joshua (Daniella), Harrison, Logan, Mason, Marin and Nevin; devoted sister of Melanie (the late Arnold) Rubin; cherished aunt of Stacey, Brenda and Meryl; dear friend of many. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the JDRF (jdrf.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020