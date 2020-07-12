1/1
Fern (Lazarus) Witlin
Fern Witlin nee Lazarus, age 99, beloved wife of the late Morton Witlin. Loving mother of Jack (Gail) Witlin and Barry (Ina) Witlin. Dear grandmother of Brian Witlin, Lauren (Danny) Carlson, Brett Witlin and Robert (Kuryn) Witlin. Great grandmother of Tyler, Harper and Logan. Cherished sister of the late Monte (the late Lois) Lazarus. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert California or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
