Ferne M. Teichner, nee Alberts. Beloved wife of the late Michael Teichner. Loving mother of Lynne (Steve) Korman, Bruce (Melissa) Teichner and Paula Teichner (Blake Max). Proud grandmother of Zachary, Carly and Emily Korman, Eric and Nicole Teichner, Dillon and Cameron Max. Dear sister of the late Larry Alberts. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Esther Alberts. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org
. For shiva information and to attend the funeral live stream Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12 PM, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
.