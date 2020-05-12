Fina Maniscalco
Fina Maniscalco beloved daughter of the late Peter and Josephine; loving sister of Carl (Peggie), Linda (Andy) Vaccaro and Roseann (Don) Caminata; aunt to Peter N, Brandon, Joe, Cristina (Matt) Konkolewski, Peter J and Alyssa, great aunt to Anthony and Nicholas. Family and friends will meet directly at All Saints Cemetery main mausoleum on Wednesday 11:30 am. Memorial Mass to be held at a future date. Arrangements by Grein Funeral Directors (Frank V Maniscalco - Director). 773-588-6336 or greinfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Service
11:30 AM
All Saints Cemetery main mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Grein Funeral Directors
