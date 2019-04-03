|
Mr. John Robert Flanagan 84 years old, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at Northwestern University Hospital. Born December 28, 1934 to William and Catherine Flanagan in Bath, NY. Predeceased by his siblings, Doris McGuire, and William G. Flanagan. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He earned his NBA from Northwestern University, and went on to work for Stein Roe & Farnham for many years before starting his own company Fundamental Equities International. He remained involved in his company until right before his death. His generosity to Northwestern University has been widespread for more than 40 years. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday April 5th at 10:00 am at Holy Name Cathedral, where he served as an usher for many years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019