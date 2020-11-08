1/1
Flannan Margaret McGuane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flannan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Flannan (Margaret) McGuane, OP, at home with God on October 28, 2020. Native of Moycullen, Dysart, County Clare, Ireland. She entered the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation in 1957. Flannan managed the Mother House kitchen and bakery from 1960 to 2003. There she created Mound Cinnamon Bread which is now a favorite of the Sisters, guests and people around the world. Sadly missed by her family, Kathleen ( late Tony) Brady, Monica, Eileen (Aidan) O'Donoghue, Joe (Philomena) and the late John, Mary, Michael and Teresa, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Sisters at the Dominican Mound. Wake and Funeral to be streamed respectively at www.sinsinawa.org on Monday 11-9 at 6:30pm and Tuesday 11-10 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Sister Flannan at www.sinsinawa.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Wake
06:30 PM
streamed
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral
10:30 AM
streamed
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved