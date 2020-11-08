Sister Flannan (Margaret) McGuane, OP, at home with God on October 28, 2020. Native of Moycullen, Dysart, County Clare, Ireland. She entered the Sinsinawa Dominican Congregation in 1957. Flannan managed the Mother House kitchen and bakery from 1960 to 2003. There she created Mound Cinnamon Bread which is now a favorite of the Sisters, guests and people around the world. Sadly missed by her family, Kathleen ( late Tony) Brady, Monica, Eileen (Aidan) O'Donoghue, Joe (Philomena) and the late John, Mary, Michael and Teresa, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her Sisters at the Dominican Mound. Wake and Funeral to be streamed respectively at www.sinsinawa.org
on Monday 11-9 at 6:30pm and Tuesday 11-10 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Sister Flannan at www.sinsinawa.org
.