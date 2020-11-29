Flavia A. Smith, nee Diaz-Sarmiento, age 75, of Skokie. Beloved wife of Paul; dear mother of Paul Smith, Jr. (the late Christina); loving grandmother of Mason and Micah; fond sister of Mario, Neto, Tule, and Leila Diaz-Sarmiento. Visitation, Monday, November 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time.] Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: Face masks, social distancing, and a maximum of 80 people in church.] Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com
