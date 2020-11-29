1/1
Flavia A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flavia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flavia A. Smith, nee Diaz-Sarmiento, age 75, of Skokie. Beloved wife of Paul; dear mother of Paul Smith, Jr. (the late Christina); loving grandmother of Mason and Micah; fond sister of Mario, Neto, Tule, and Leila Diaz-Sarmiento. Visitation, Monday, November 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Prayers, 10:15 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at any given time.] Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [Please Note: Face masks, social distancing, and a maximum of 80 people in church.] Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved