Flora Friedman, nee Fishman, 91, resident of Northbrook, passed away February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Leonard Friedman; loving mother of Jonathan Neumark and stepmother of Ross (Ellen) Friedman; adored sister of Natalie (the late Gordon) Styer and the late Dr. Howard (the late Carole) Fishman; cherished grandmother of Adam (Maria) Friedman and Carly (Stephen) Butts; proud great-grandmother of McKenna, Dustin, and Thomas; devoted aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many. A supporter of numerous noble causes. No funeral service will be held. Donations may be made to her favorite place, the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd. Glencoe, IL 60022. For info please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019