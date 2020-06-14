Florence A. Burger (nee Manthei), age 99, beloved wife of the late Michael J. Burger; loving mother of Barbara L. (Vincent) Sticca, Nancy L. Sabia and the late Lois A. (the late Edward) Demos; cherished grandmother of Edward Demos, Lindsey Demos, Jamie Sticca, Jacquelyn (Jason) Eckert, Michael (Sarah) Sabia and Jeffrey Sabia; dearest great-grandmother of Dylan Demos and Parker Eckert. Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Info. Lawn Funeral Home 708 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.