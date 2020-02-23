|
Florence Balmes Hayes of Winnetka, IL, passed to Heaven on February 17, 2020. She was 88.
Loved by all for her caring nature, generous spirit, wicked sense of humor and infectious laugh, she was a surrogate mother to her children's many friends, opened her home to family and friends and possessed a deep well of creativity she expressed through many arts. Florence took great pleasure in the company of her only and much cherished grandchild, Griffin Hayes Cates, who visited her every weekend.
Among her many accomplishments, Florence also was a memoirist. Her girlhood memoir documents mid-century family life and community in Wilmette, IL, and is archived at the Wilmette Historical Society. An excerpt of her memoir, Vignettes from a Wilmette Childhood, was published by the Wilmette Historical Society in The Ouilmette Heritage, September 2003. Her great-grandfather John Frederick Schildgen, who emigrated from Trier, Germany in the mid-19th century, was a founding father of Wilmette. The family has lived on the North Shore for more than 150 years.
Florence Balmes Hayes was born September 15, 1931 in Wilmette, IL to Anna Barbara Schildgen and Patrick Nicholas Balmes. She was married to the love of her life and husband of 54 years, the late Joseph P. Hayes. She was the beloved Mother of Richard D. Hayes (Bess Gallanis Hayes) of Winnetka, IL, her late son Robert J. Hayes, Patrick J. Hayes (Susan McMahon Hayes) of Boulder, CO, and Kathleen Hayes-Cates (Robert P. Cates) and grandson Griffin Hayes Cates of Arlington Heights, IL.
She leaves behind two loving brothers, John Balmes (Phyllis) of Wilmette, IL, and Philip Balmes (Mary) of Fountain Hills, AZ. With her passing, Florence joins her five sisters in heaven: Anna Horvath, Theresa Richter, Ruth Balmes, Helen Marconcini and Patricia Williquette.
Florence graduated with honors from the Mallinckrodt High School, Wilmette, Class of 1950.
For the last 10 years, Florence lived at the Addolorata Villa Senior Living in Wheeling, IL.
Services will be held at W. H. Scott Funeral Home, 1100 Greenleaf Avenue in Wilmette on Saturday, February 29. Visitation with the family begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following, friends are invited to proceed to a graveside service at St. Mary Cemetery, 1835 Waukegan Road in Techny, IL. Celebrant Diane Grigg will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory to Florence Hayes either to the Wilmette Historical Society, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL, 60091 or Divine Word Missionaries, PO Box 6099, Techny, IL, 60082-6099.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020