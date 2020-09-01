1/
Florence A. Marik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence A. Marik, 95 years of age, at rest August 31, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Robert (Mary), Frank (Gail) and Mary Ann (John) Short. Grandmother of Scott, Brad, Michael (Samantha), Jillian, Melissa (Mike) Hare, Heather, Daniel (Erin), Kelly, and Katherine. Visitation is Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook to St. Isaac Jogues Church in Hinsdale, Mass 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 in honor of Florence. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved