Florence A. Marik, 95 years of age, at rest August 31, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Robert (Mary), Frank (Gail) and Mary Ann (John) Short. Grandmother of Scott, Brad, Michael (Samantha), Jillian, Melissa (Mike) Hare, Heather, Daniel (Erin), Kelly, and Katherine. Visitation is Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook to St. Isaac Jogues Church in Hinsdale, Mass 12 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563 in honor of Florence. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com