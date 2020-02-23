|
Florence Ann Duff, nee Buckley, age 88, of Wilmette, Illinois. Born November 13, 1931, Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of the late Edwin Francis and Angeline Victoria Buckley, nee Nadeau. Dear sister of the late Edwin F. Buckley, Jr. (Joyce) and the late John J. Buckley (Dorothy). Beloved wife of the late Brian Barnett Duff (married November 1953); loving mother of Ellen (Robert Hermanson), Brian (Nancy), the late Mary, Roderick (Jeanne Pluemer), Kevin (Julie), and Daniel (Mary); and proud grandmother of Paul and Mark Hermanson and Elizabeth, Patrick, Thomas, Sarah, Peter, Hannah, Grace, Andrew, and Maggie Duff. Florence died peacefully on February 15, 2020. She was an accomplished community banker, a tireless and generous partner to her husband throughout his career in public service, and an enthusiastic follower of her children's and grandchildren's sporting, theater, music, and writing endeavors. She was a role model and teacher to all in her strong faith, courtesy, and compassion for others, as well as her unbridled love of chocolate, books, puzzles, and wicked puns. Florence was a Cub Scout den mother, never missed voting in an election, and imparted to all her children the fine art of baseball scorekeeping, which she perfected attending hundreds of Cubs games and thirteen years of little league games. She cherished her large extended family and many friends, and supported her parish and community as a dedicated, energetic, and creative volunteer. Visitation, Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Saints Joseph & Francis Xavier Parish, 524 9th Street & Linden Avenue, Wilmette, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 North LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60654 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020