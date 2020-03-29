|
Florence Ann Eichman, age 90, of Hebron, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Florence was born July 22, 1929, at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago, the daughter of Walter and Cecylia (nee Filipiak) Martynowicz. She attended Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Elementary School. Florence later attended and graduated from Kelly High School with the class of 1948. On May 7, 1950, Florence married the love of her life Walter F. Eichman in Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Parish in Chicago.
Florence lovingly cared for her mother Cecylia for a number of years. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, gardening and cooking all homemade meals from scratch including lasagna, chop suey, crescent cookies and cherry cheesecake. Florence further enjoyed canning and making her own jellies and apple butter. She was a meticulous housekeeper and a very accomplished seamstress. Florence was a member of the Bunco Club and worked as an independent Shaklee Distributor as well as having worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, Common Wealth Edison and the Packaging Corp as a switchboard operator and was also trained to do every job in all departments. Florence and Walter owned 10 properties and her pride was the 8 acres they owned for 24 years in Kingston. It had a trailer home with 2 horses named Big Red and Rebel. More than anything else, Florence loved spending time with her loving family and spending time on their Pontoon Boat with her husband, Wally. They lovingly called each other Wall and Flo and also referred to each other as Mom and Dad. One thing Mom will always be remembered for was her faithfulness to pray for each one of her family members each evening.
Florence is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Walter F. Eichman; daughters, Alea "Linda Ann" (Robert L.) Cunningham, Doreen Ann (William F. Dodge) Long Dodge, and Marie Ann Badgley; 3 grandchildren, Cecelia Marie Shania Long, Jesse Stephen Christian Long, and Jeneva Leia Sara Long;
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Paul Eichman; brothers, John and Frank Martynowicz; and sisters, Loretta Martynowicz, Rita Paciga, and Harriet Pawlak; and 2 special canine friends, Taffy and Muffy.
Florence's family held a private funeral service on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Chapel of Resurrection Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 7201 Archer Avenue, Justice, IL. Interment followed the funeral service.
Florence's family would like to extend a Thank You to Mercy Health At Home Hospice Green Team for the loving care given to her through this time. A special thank you goes out to Elissa, Traci, Brian, Andi, Nakisha, Linda, Mitchell, Chaplain Greg, Kim, Carol, Debbie, and Christine.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020