1/
Florence Caroline McNelis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Caroline McNelis, born in Ireland to John and Elizabeth Ireland, longtime resident of Chicago, passed away on August 31, 2020. Loving wife of over 35 years to the late James Edward McNelis; Beloved mother to Lisa McNelis Betts, James (Diana), Anne (Keith Frainey) McNelis, Jenny (David) Kirkman, John (Wilhelmina), and the late David; Cherished granny to fourteen; Adored sister to Gladys (the late Tony) Hayball, Olive (Ken) Snowdin, Richard (Olive) Ireland, the late Betty (the late John) Alexander, and the late Violet (the late William) Wellwood; Dear aunt to many. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski, Chicago, where a Memorial Service will then follow. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved