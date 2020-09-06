Florence Caroline McNelis, born in Ireland to John and Elizabeth Ireland, longtime resident of Chicago, passed away on August 31, 2020. Loving wife of over 35 years to the late James Edward McNelis; Beloved mother to Lisa McNelis Betts, James (Diana), Anne (Keith Frainey) McNelis, Jenny (David) Kirkman, John (Wilhelmina), and the late David; Cherished granny to fourteen; Adored sister to Gladys (the late Tony) Hayball, Olive (Ken) Snowdin, Richard (Olive) Ireland, the late Betty (the late John) Alexander, and the late Violet (the late William) Wellwood; Dear aunt to many. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski, Chicago, where a Memorial Service will then follow. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.