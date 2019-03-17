SAYRE, Florence Caroline of North Port, FL passed away on March 11, 2019. She was 92. Florence was born on November 15, 1926 in Wheaton, IL to parents August and Amelia Gauger. She was active in the community, being a member of various clubs and senior organizations. Survivors include brother, Melvin (Andrea) Gauger of Sleepy Hollow, IL; one nephew, Rev. William (Janice) Gauger of Florence, KY; three nieces, Patricia (Thomas) Gerloski of Carol Stream, IL, Susan (David) Salvesen of Naperville, IL, and Sandra (Joaquin) Mercado also of Naperville, IL. Florence is predeceased by her husband, Donald R. Sayre. A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 10AM, Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S. Biscayne BLVD, North Port, FL 34287, Prayer Service at 11AM. Graveside will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34293. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her name to any Veterans Organization. If you would like to share a memory of Florence or leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.comArrangements entrusted to Farley Funeral Homes and Cremation, North Port, 941-426-2880 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary