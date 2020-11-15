Florence Carlson (nee Collins), 87, passed away peacefully on Oct 10, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Florence was the devoted wife and partner of the late Robert W. Carlson (2014). Together, they raised five children - Robert (Becky), Jane Carlson Holden (Thomas J.), Cecelia Carlson Tuchardt, Marc (Bettina), and William (Kellie) along with thirteen grandchildren. Caitlin, Tucker, Trevor and Cort Carlson, Cara and Luke Holden, Katherine and Paul Tuchardt, Susa and Kirby Carlson, and Annabelle, Magnus and Sofia Carlson. Florence was a very loving and entertaining grandmother "Fere", Aunt Florence to countless nieces and nephews and a true friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Patrick Collins and Florence Marie Collins (nee Morris) and her brother, author Tom Collins of Ireland. Florence is survived by her sister Mary Ann Kerwin (late Thomas), and younger brother John Collins (Rosemary), sister-in-law Patricia Collins (older brother Tom).



We will all miss Florence Collins Carlson. She was an original. She was a true and caring friend. An excellent mother. A woman of good intentions, strong family affections and considerable ability. She was a mother and wife who cared deeply for her family. She was happy to go the extra mile for anyone who she came across on her life's path. It's comforting to know she has again joined her husband Robert in Heaven and they are giving to each other once again. May she rest in peace. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam", which means "may her soul be at the right hand of God." The Carlson family will have a private memorial service for Florence in California in late November. Donations can be sent in her name, Florence C. Carlson to: Religious of the Sacred Heart, Society of the Sacred Heart USC Province, PO Box 958047, St. Louis, MO 63195-8047 or awiehagen@rscj.org





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store