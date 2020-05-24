Florence D. Mroz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence D. Mroz, 93, recently of Northlake and lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Bernice and John Mroz. Beloved sister of the late Emily (Joseph) Krozel, late Edward, late Fred (Jean), and late John (Florence). Loving aunt of Barry, Darlene, Gwen (Robert), Christine (Daniel), late Richard, late Terrence, Judy (Arturo), John and late James. Great Aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Florence's neighbor Virginia for her kindness, friendship and care. Service and interment private. Arrangements by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved