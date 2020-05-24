Florence D. Mroz, 93, recently of Northlake and lifelong resident of Chicago, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Bernice and John Mroz. Beloved sister of the late Emily (Joseph) Krozel, late Edward, late Fred (Jean), and late John (Florence). Loving aunt of Barry, Darlene, Gwen (Robert), Christine (Daniel), late Richard, late Terrence, Judy (Arturo), John and late James. Great Aunt of several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Florence's neighbor Virginia for her kindness, friendship and care. Service and interment private. Arrangements by Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.