Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
708 W. Belmont Ave.
Chicago, IL
Florence Del Genio


1919 - 2019
Florence Del Genio Obituary
Florence Del Genio (nee Mustachio) passed away on October 21, 2019, one month shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 25, 1919. Florence was the loving wife of the late Eugene; loving mother of Michele; dear sister of Phyllis Obradovic and Joseph Mustachio; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews and a treasured friend. Florence lit up every room she entered, and had a knack for making everyone she encountered feel special. For many years Florence worked as an administrative assistant in Vocational Counseling at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. She enjoyed talking to the patients and helped make them feel comfortable in the most difficult circumstances.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 708 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657 on November 19th at 10:00 a.m. The family will hold a private Entombment ceremony at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors. For information call (773) 619-7725.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
