Florence Elaine Cesario, née Beil, born into life 8/17/1935 deceased 11/20/2020 loving wife to Donald (the barber) Cesario, loving mother and mother-in-law to Michael (Patricia), Janice Fijal (Phil), James (Patricia) and Mark (Tammy). Loving grandmother to the "Perfect 12"; Great-grandmother to 11. Funeral Services: Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 am Our Lady of Saint Germaine Church 9711 S. Kolin Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass will be live-streamed, link will be available on the Blake-Lamb website. www.blakelamboaklawn.com