Florence F. Kruk
Florence Kruk, 89, a longtime resident of Algonquin, passed away May 3, 2020 at Arden courts in Geneva. A memorial mass will be celebrated on October 23, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Margret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin. Please arrive early and follow Covid restriction. A video viewing will be available for those who are unable to attend. Please follow the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_iPQKGd_GrYnNEpFKw_L6g. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Edward R Kruk, her parents Frank and Agatha (Kocol) Nytko. Brothers Joseph, Stanley, Chester, John, and Mitchell and one sister Helen Szymanski. She has been loved by her many nieces and nephews. Burial will follow after the service at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary Il.

The family would like to thank all the neighbors, friends and acquaints that have reached out to help Florence. You all are very much appreciated. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service, Inc.
