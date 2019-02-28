|
Florence F. Lojkutz, 93, nee Tyszka - Beloved wife of the late Leo; loving mother of Gregory, Daniel, Deborah (Mark) Eckert, late William (Karen) (Late Ala), Loretta (Dale) Johnson and the late John; cherished grandmother of Adam, Michael (Elisa), Paul (Katelyn), Kristin (Jeff), Eric, Nicholas, Johnathon and April; great grandmother of Amelia, Jade, Eva, Ian, Layla and Maria; Fond Aunt and friend of Many; member of Golden Diners.Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, March 2 starting with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 1650 W. 17th Street, Chicago, IL 60608 for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019