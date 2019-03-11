|
HADUCH, Florence P. nee Grohoski, age 89. Of Chicago. Passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Stanley E.. Loving mother of Cynthia Gizowski. Proud grandmother of Jennifer and Karen. Dearest sister of the late Victoria (The late Al) Markiewicz. Dear sister in-law and aunt of many. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 W. Archer Ave. Chicago II. 60638 to St. Daniel The Prophet Church Mass 10:00 a.m.. Interment Resurrection cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m.. Florence was a very active member of the Garfield Ridge Senior Center and a proud member of her church for over 60 years. Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019