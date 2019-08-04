Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Florence Hansen
Florence Hansen


1923 - 2019
Florence Hansen Obituary
Florence Hansen, nee Mazzuca, of Hillside, age 96. Beloved wife of the late William Hansen; loving mother of Roger (Becky) Hansen, Corinne (Ken) Glassman, Linda (Robert) Latelle and the late William Hansen; proud grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 13 and great-great grandmother of four; dear sister of Marge and the late Evelyn and Lorraine. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
