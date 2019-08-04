|
Florence Hazel Brady, nee Sellars, nee Burditt, went on to her next adventure on June 30, 2019. Born in 1912, she began her life in a dugout in Oklahoma territory and ended her days in a Chicago high rise. She saw the Colombian exposition and Skyping with her granddaughter. She was a longtime member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Independence, KS and St. Chrysostom's in Chicago. She was preceded in passing by husbands Walter Sellars and Ralph (Mike) Brady, and her daughter Sondra Sellars. She is survived by daughter Sue G'sell, granddaughter Brady G'sell, and great granddaughter Isla Seaman G'sell. Remembrances can be sent to the Chicago Children's Choir. She will celebrated at the Admiral at the Lake, 2-4pm, August 25. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855.550.5151.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019