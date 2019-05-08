Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
(nee Adamek). Suddenly; beloved wife of Patrick W. "Bill" Fitzgerald. Loving mother of Jacki (Ken) Frederking, Pat (Stacy) Fitzgerald, and Tricia (James Haworth) Fitzgerald. Cherished grandmother of Cora, Kaylee, Jack, Sydney, Ryan, Macy, Jake, Brendan, Mickey, Zane, and Brody. Loving sister of Gerald (late Nancy) Adamek, Carol (Bill) Wedel, Tom (Noel) Adamek, and the late Louis (late Dolly) Adamek, late Richard (late Mildred) Adamek, and late Roberta. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
