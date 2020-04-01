Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Konkolewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence I. Konkolewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence I. Konkolewski Obituary
Florence I. Konkolewski, nee Gotto, age 95, of Elmhurst; beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Carol) Konkol, Eileen (Robert) Rogacki and the late Karolyn Philippi; proud grandmother of Michael and Anthony Rogacki, Jeremy (Becky) Philippi, Sarah (Rob) Loureiro, Ashley Philippi and the late Kenneth Konkol; cherished great-grandmother of Katelin and Nicholas Rogacki and Lily and Lucas Loureiro; dear sister-in-law of Sylviann ( the late Edward) Konkolewski. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gibbons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -