Florence I. Konkolewski, nee Gotto, age 95, of Elmhurst; beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Carol) Konkol, Eileen (Robert) Rogacki and the late Karolyn Philippi; proud grandmother of Michael and Anthony Rogacki, Jeremy (Becky) Philippi, Sarah (Rob) Loureiro, Ashley Philippi and the late Kenneth Konkol; cherished great-grandmother of Katelin and Nicholas Rogacki and Lily and Lucas Loureiro; dear sister-in-law of Sylviann ( the late Edward) Konkolewski. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020