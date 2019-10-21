Home

Florence Isabella Flanigan

FLORENCE ISABELLA FLANIGAN (nee Corcoran), age 89, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at Alden Popular Creek Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.  Loving mother of Pamela Flanigan, the late Kevin Flanigan and Carolyn Flanigan; dear sister of the late Sylvia Doody (Bill), the late Shirley Trudan (Ed), the late James Corcoran (Mary), the late Patricia Jalovec (Tony), Ellen Kowalski (Jerry) and Rose Brodzinski.

A private memorial service is being arranged in the near future.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
