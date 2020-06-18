Florence J. Kazich
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence J. (Mankowski) Kazich entered into God's Kingdom on June 15, 2020, at the Burr Ridge Senior Living Facility. Florence was born on April 1, 1928 in Lemont, Illinois where she spent the first 59 years of her life. She was a life-long member of St. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Lemont. She also was employed by the Union Oil Refinery (currently Citco Petroleum Company) where she was a receptionist for over 20 years. Florence loved shopping, dining out, all things Christmas, hosting and visiting with family and friends, classic movies, a gin martini (straight up, pimento olive), but mostly her Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Florian (Kody), her parents, Bronislaus and Stella Mankowski , two brothers, Raymond and Thaddeus (Sophie) Mankowski , one sister Irene (Frank) Dobroczyk, numerous brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews and cousins.

She is survived by her son Mark (Valerie), one grandson John, numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Burr Ridge Senior Living and Angels Grace Hospice for their kindness and compassion during the final stage of mom's life.

Visitation Friday from 3 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church 608 Sobieski St. Lemont. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SS Cyril and Methodius parish or St. Jude's Children's' Research Hospital would be appreciated. Info: www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 17, 2020
Aunt Florence was a great lady, she always had a positive message for you and a smile, she will be missed.
Gloria/Paul Carter
Family
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the Kazich family on there loss. I remember her since grade school at st Cyrils. She was always so nice never having a bad thing to say about anything or anyone. Heavy is a better place now that she has arrived
Rick Hancasky
Richard hancasky
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved