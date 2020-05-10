Florence J. Schultz
A Funeral Mass for Florence J. Schultz (nee Mroczkowski), 100, of Hawthorn Woods, will be held at a later date. She is survived by her loving children Dennis (Mary) Cheslog, Jim (Ramona Mitchell) Schultz, Carol Cheslog – Curry; Adored grandchildren Jennifer Sullivan, Lori Smith, Mary Franz; Cherished great grandchildren Kayla Sullivan, Hannah Smith, Reagan Smith, Taylor Ashe and other cherished family members. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Arthur Schultz. For funeral Information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
