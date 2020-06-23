The maximum number of guests are limited due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (Family Only) at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Wednesday, June 24, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60622 for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Following the funeral Mass family and friends are asked to meet at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 1015 N. Greenwood, Michigan City, Indiana at 12:45 p.m. (CST) for the final committal. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.