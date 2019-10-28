|
Florence K. Dolin nee Kanter, 96, beloved wife of the late Philip "Pete" for 61 years; loving mother of Ricki (the late Paul) Berko and Ben (Jennifer) Dolin; cherished Nana and Grandma Fradel of Kelly Berko, Allison (Matt) Zaner, Ron (Nikki) Dolin and Lisa (Matt) Hertel; adored great grandmother of Brandon, Emma, Parker, Sawyer, Zoe, Talia, Alex, Shayna, Joel and Adam; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Tuesday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JUF (Jewish United Fund) or the Ark. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019