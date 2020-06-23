Florence Kanter, age 91, adored daughter of the late Morris and Elizabeth Rosenstrom; beloved wife of Eugene Kanter, happily married for 69 years; loving mother of Alex (Evelyn) Kanter, Mindy Nichols and Louis Kanter; cherished Bubbe of eight grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; dear sister of Bette Taxman and the late Susan Cohan. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.