Florence Komendant, avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. Florence worked for 37 years at Illinois Bell and a volunteer at Hinsdale Hospital. Loving mother of Bob (Deanna) Komendant and the late Lynn (Joseph) Lanski; cherished grandmother of Drew and Nicole Komendant, Crystal (Phil) Lampugnano, Cathy (Randy) Gorski, Michael Lanski, and the late Cynthia Lanski; fond great-grandmother of Hunter, Phillip, Dominic, Nicholas, and Dilynn. Funeral Tuesday at 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church, Mass at 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 3-9 P.M. For Funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019