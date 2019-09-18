Home

Florence Kozlowski

Florence Kozlowski Obituary
Kozlowski, Florence, nee Koziol, age 96, of Lincolnwood, loving wife of the late Edward, beloved mother of Christine (Emanuel) Pollack, Diane Evert, and Robert and sister Irene (Gordon) Beyer, proud grandchildren Michael Evert, Jennifer (Michael) Murawczyk, Brian Pollack and adoring great grandchildren Iliana and Lucia Murawczyk. Daughter of the late Andrew and Frances Koziol. Long-time Chicago resident, Florence was an award- winning artist and sculptor. In her 80's she authored and published two books. She was surrounded by family and friends throughout her life. In the last year, Florence was fortunate to be supported by the wonderful staff of the Carrington at Lincolnwood and most recently at St. Francis hospital in Evanston and in the care of remarkable people at the Ark/Rainbow Hospice at Resurrection Hospital. A remembrance reception will be held at a later date. Text or call 847/971-3869 for information. In lieu of flowers contributions to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill Chicago, namichicago.org/en/donate/ will be greatly appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
