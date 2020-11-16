Florence L. Becker, nee Lome. Loving daughter of the late William and Miriam (Stolar) Lome. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Becker. Cherished mother of late William (Willie), Michael (Dori), David (Dana), and Donna. Proud grandmother of Joey, Sasha, Jessica, Esti, Yehudah, Avi, Yaakov, and Shimmy. Fond sister of Leon (Cynthia) Lome, the late Frieda Brown, the late Bernard Lome, the late Shulamith Lome Williams, and the late Daniel Lome. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Florence L. Becker was a professor of English and chair of the English department at Olive Harvey College, one of the City Colleges of Chicago. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwestern Brain Tumor Institute, Mera Lome Fund (foundation.nm.org
) or to the Jewish United Fund (juf.org
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website on Monday at 2PM.