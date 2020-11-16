1/1
Florence L. Becker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence L. Becker, nee Lome. Loving daughter of the late William and Miriam (Stolar) Lome. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Becker. Cherished mother of late William (Willie), Michael (Dori), David (Dana), and Donna. Proud grandmother of Joey, Sasha, Jessica, Esti, Yehudah, Avi, Yaakov, and Shimmy. Fond sister of Leon (Cynthia) Lome, the late Frieda Brown, the late Bernard Lome, the late Shulamith Lome Williams, and the late Daniel Lome. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Florence L. Becker was a professor of English and chair of the English department at Olive Harvey College, one of the City Colleges of Chicago. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwestern Brain Tumor Institute, Mera Lome Fund (foundation.nm.org) or to the Jewish United Fund (juf.org). To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website on Monday at 2PM. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved