Services
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
(773) 561-6874
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
View Map
Florence L. Heider


1923 - 2019
Florence L. Heider Obituary
Florence L. Heider (Feigel), 95, of Aurora, IL, passed away on July 16, 2019, at Bickford Aurora. She was born on November 30, 1923, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Lillie and William H. Feigel. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Wagner, and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace H. Heider, her sister Lillian in infancy, her brother and sister-in-law, William J. and Helen Feigel, her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy E. and John A. Carmichael and her son-in-law, William Wagner. We would like to extend a special thank you to Angels Grace Hospice and Bickford Aurora, especially Amy and the staff of the memory care unit, for their care and compassion during the last months of her life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave, Chicago, IL. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hesed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, Illinois 60506.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
