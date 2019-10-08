|
Florence Lavan, nee Popp, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Zalman. Loving mother of Ethan (Lisa Gurr) Lavan, David (Kelly) Lavan, the late Joel Lavan. Proud grandmother of Jonathan, Ruth, Alice, Natalia. Caring sister of Walter Popp (Marie) and family. She will be dearly missed by many other extended family and friends. Service October 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Beth Emet the Free Synagogue, 1224 W. Demspter St., Evanston, IL 60202. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Beth Emet the Free Synagogue or The Cooper Union. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019