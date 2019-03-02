Florence Lorayne Kales Weese was best known for being an advisor of all things, a research librarian and historical archivist, a leader in community service, for giving selflessly, and for her limitless love and dedication to her family. Even at 97 years of age, she had a remarkable zest for life, maintained her life-long sweet tooth, and believed that anything was possible if you worked hard enough. Mrs. Weese was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She taught in the Chicago public school system for several years, and later, with an advanced degree in Library Science, served as the chief reference librarian and library archivist at Triton Junior College. Mrs. Weese served in leadership roles in countless organizations including ORT, Hadassah, Oak Park Temple Sisterhood, and the Oak Park and River Forest Historical Society. She was awarded the Woman of Valor Award from the Women of Reform Judaism in 2016. Above all else, Mrs. Weese was a family woman. Her husband of almost 69 years, the late Dr. Carlisle Weese, was the love of her life. Her greatest pride and joy were their 3 children and their families including Dr. William C. Weese (Lynn Wetherbee), Dr. James L. Weese (Barbara); children Scott Weese and Brooke Weese (Ben Weinraub), and Dr. Debra E. Weese-Mayer (late Dr. Robert N. Mayer; children Dr. Jennifer Mayer (Richard Deitchman), Jaimie Mayer (Daniel Raiffe), and Dr. Jonathan Mayer (Elisabeth Theodore). Mrs. Weese cherished every moment she spent with them, as well as her dear nieces and nephews, and her dearest friends from all stages of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newman and Jennie, and brothers, Norman (Hilda) and Stanley. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations in honor of Mrs. Florence Weese's life be made to any of the following charities: The Dr. Carlisle and Florence Weese Cancer Education Fund at Aurora Cancer Care, c/o the Aurora Foundation, 950 N. 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233, Liberty Wildlife, 2600 East Ellwood, Phoenix, AZ 85040, or The ROHHAD Fight Inc Research Fund-Pediatric Autonomic Medicine, , 225 East Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral services will be held at Oak Park Temple, 1235 N. Harlem Avenue, Oak Park on Sunday, March 3, at 1 PM, followed by interment at historic Rosehill Cemetery. Shiva will be held following the interment until 9 PM and then Monday, March 4, 6-9 PM at 290 East Pearson. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary