Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
502 South Park Ave.
Streamwood, IL
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
502 South Park Ave.
Streamwood, IL
Florence M. Hultman Obituary
Florence M. Hultman, nee Greene, 55, of Norwood Park. Beloved wife of the late Gary C, Hultman. Loving mother of the late Aaron Hultman. Cherished daughter of Kathleen, nee Shepherd and the late Robert Greene. Dear sister of the late Mary Greene, Thomas Greene, John Greene, Elizabeth (Eric) Brown and Margaret (Tim) Saitta. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 18, 2019, family and friends will gather at 9:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 502 South Park Ave., Streamwood, IL 60107. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Memorials appreciated to Journey Care Hospice, 549 W. Randolph, Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60661. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
