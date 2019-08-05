|
|
Florence M. Zielinski (nee Szpak), prolific writer, talker, reader, passed away on August 3, 2019 in Woodridge, IL. Born July 23, 1922 in Chicago, Il, Florence was the last surviving member of her family's generation. She appreciated the beauty of God's world, and had a love of words and their meaning. Contributor to the Tribune's "Voice of the People," "Pen and Ink" writer's group, and Catholic Charities "Keenager," she spent her life researching and documenting her family's roots, capturing memories to pass down to future generations. She published a short story about her work in Washington DC as a "government girl" during WWII in "Challenges on the Home Front." Her family loved her dearly and will cherish the memoirs she left to chronicle her life. Loving wife of the late Andrew J. Zielinski, cherished mother of Donna (Greg), Margaret, Jean, Andrew (Christine), (Michael, deceased), beloved grandmother to Ryan, Kelsey, Erica, Jordan, Benjamin, great-grandmother to Isabelle, Vienna, Treyden, Colby, Harlan, Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . A brief visitation will be held from 8:30-9:45am on Tues., Aug. 6th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove, proceeding to St. Scholastica Church in Woodridge for Mass at 10:30am. Burial will be private. Funeral info 630-964-6500
ALWAYS ON MY MIND
When you need some TLC
Look into your heart
and you will find me.
I may be in another place,
but you will find
I left my memories
and my love behind.
"Love you always. I'll see you when I see you."
Florence Zielinski, 2/12/2017
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 5, 2019