Florence Martin, nee Wrzesien, age 92. Beloved wife of the late James K. Martin; loving mother of William (Patricia) Martin, Patricia Martin, Margaret (Lowell) Krischer and Linda Martin (Richard Craigie); cherished grandmother of Jason, Craig, Nathan, Kelly, Lauren, Andrew and Alyssa; proud great grandmother of Samuel; dear sister of the late Eugenia (Richard) Banke. Alumna of Holy Family Academy and De Paul University. Retired Teacher at St. Juliana School. Visitation Wednesday 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Funeral Thursday 9:15 am to St. Juliana Church Mass 10:00 am Interment Acacia Park Cemetery.
Due to current conditions visitation is limited to 50 people and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Juliana School, Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth (Des Plaines) or Norwood Crossing would be appreciated. . 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com