Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Florence Wichlac
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Wichlac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Mary Wichlac

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Mary Wichlac Obituary
Florence Mary Wichlac age 86; longtime resident of Niles, IL. Beloved wife of the late Frank Wichlac; loving mother of Frank (Lenore), William (Michelle) and Charles (Susan) Wichlac; devoted grandmother of William Jr., Carolyn, Christopher and Sophie; cherished great grandmother of Kallie and Skylar; dear sister of William Froeschle; fond aunt and great aunt of many; longtime employee of the Village of Niles. Visitation Thursday April 25, 2019 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now