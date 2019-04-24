|
Florence Mary Wichlac age 86; longtime resident of Niles, IL. Beloved wife of the late Frank Wichlac; loving mother of Frank (Lenore), William (Michelle) and Charles (Susan) Wichlac; devoted grandmother of William Jr., Carolyn, Christopher and Sophie; cherished great grandmother of Kallie and Skylar; dear sister of William Froeschle; fond aunt and great aunt of many; longtime employee of the Village of Niles. Visitation Thursday April 25, 2019 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Funeral Services Friday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
